Juveniles show up in court after AT&T robbery

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) –  Six suspects from the AT&T robbery in Huber Heights arrived in court Friday.

All six suspects are juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 years old are facing aggravated robbery charges with the possibility of more charges.

The seventh suspect, an 18-year-old, has not yet been formally charged.

The seven suspects went into the cell phone store on Old Troy Pike during business hours carrying guns and demanding cell phones from the safe in the back of the store.

A lieutenant with the Springfield Police Department told 2 NEWS the department is investigating a similar robbery at a Verizon Store January 18.

You can watch the surveillance video some of the suspects tell one employee to unlock the safe:

LISTEN: Employee describes robbery to 911 dispatch

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a ‘signal 99’, which is a call out for help or additional assistance from other officers, and located the suspects at a scene of a crash hours later.

Heavy police activity in Huber Heights

The Huber Heights City Schools District placed a lockdown on all of the schools in the area as police sent out a notice about this incident.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

