Phil forecasts more winter, sees shadow on Groundhog Day

By Published:
Courtesy: Pennsyvlania Cable Network

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WDTN) — The expert has spoken; it’s going to be a long winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day celebration Friday morning.

As legend has it, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If Phil didn’t see a shadow, it would mean an early spring.

Punxutawney Phil

After an early morning party in Punxsutawney, Phil came out to a huge ovation from thousands of fans.

Event organizers laid out two scrolls, one for winter and one for spring. After careful consideration, Phil chose the winter scroll, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s