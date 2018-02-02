Phil forecasts more winter, sees shadow on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WDTN) — The expert has spoken; it’s going to be a long winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day celebration Friday morning.

As legend has it, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If Phil didn’t see a shadow, it would mean an early spring.

After an early morning party in Punxsutawney, Phil came out to a huge ovation from thousands of fans.

Event organizers laid out two scrolls, one for winter and one for spring. After careful consideration, Phil chose the winter scroll, meaning six more weeks of winter.

