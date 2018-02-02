Sen. Brown visits Gem City with new NAFTA plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio United States Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown visited the Gem City Friday to discuss his plan for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

Senator Brown laid out his four point plan at a roundtable discussion with stakeholders from Toledo, Lima and Dayton about the best deals for Ohio through this plan.

Senator Brown’s plan includes:

Secure Anti-Outsourcing and Buy America Provisions Up Front

Don’t Pit American Workers and Industries against Each Other in Negotiations

Build Enforcement Tools that Favor American Workers, Not Foreign Corporations if the Deal is Violated

Include Workers in the Negotiations

Senator Brown says there is still work to be done to get people back into jobs and hopes by re-working negotiations with NAFTA through his plan it will help jobs in the state of Ohio.

“I just think there are too many Ohioans who lost jobs in the Miami Valley, in Springfield, in Dayton and in Huber Heights all over because of bad trade policy, bad tax policy,” Senator Brown said.