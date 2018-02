DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead following a fire at a Dayton high-rise apartment.

Crews were called to the Asbury Apartments on McDaniel Street just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in a unit on the second floor. Dayton’s fire chief said the resident in that apartment was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two other people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No word on their conditions.

The cause is under investigation.