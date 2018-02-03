Accumulating snow possible late tonight

By Published:

An approaching storm system will bring accumulating snow late tonight.  During the day today, the atmosphere is quite dry, so chances of seeing much in terms of precipitation is low.  Accumulations around an inch are possible by Sunday morning.  With this system, rain may mix in at times with the snow.  This will cut down on snow totals south of I-70.  North of I-70 precipitation should all be in the form of snow.  This will make for slick road conditions Sunday morning and throughout the rest of the day.  Expect gusty winds throughout the weekend.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonably cold.  High 37

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with rain/snow developing.  Around an inch possible by Sunday AM. Low  32

SUNDAY:   Cloudy with periods of snow, possibly mixed with rain, accumulating 1 to 3 inches by evening.  High 38

Overall we are expecting an active weather week for the first full week of February.  Another chance of precipitation is expected late Monday night into Tuesday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s