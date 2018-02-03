Accumulating snow possible late tonight

An approaching storm system will bring accumulating snow late tonight. During the day today, the atmosphere is quite dry, so chances of seeing much in terms of precipitation is low. Accumulations around an inch are possible by Sunday morning. With this system, rain may mix in at times with the snow. This will cut down on snow totals south of I-70. North of I-70 precipitation should all be in the form of snow. This will make for slick road conditions Sunday morning and throughout the rest of the day. Expect gusty winds throughout the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonably cold. High 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain/snow developing. Around an inch possible by Sunday AM. Low 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of snow, possibly mixed with rain, accumulating 1 to 3 inches by evening. High 38

Overall we are expecting an active weather week for the first full week of February. Another chance of precipitation is expected late Monday night into Tuesday.