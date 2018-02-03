Crews battle fire at old Middletown paper mill

WLWT Published:
Photo: WLWT

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Middletown firefighters were called to a blaze at an old paper mill on South Verity Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday, the deputy chief said.

Deputy chief Jeff Spaulding said Middletown firefighters arrived and found a heavily involved fire in the south half of the building. He said the crews quickly called for more personnel and equipment from Monroe, Franklin, Trenton and Madison Township.

Firefighters battled the flames for around six hours, the deputy chief said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s