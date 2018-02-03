Crews battle fire at old Middletown paper mill

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Middletown firefighters were called to a blaze at an old paper mill on South Verity Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday, the deputy chief said.

Deputy chief Jeff Spaulding said Middletown firefighters arrived and found a heavily involved fire in the south half of the building. He said the crews quickly called for more personnel and equipment from Monroe, Franklin, Trenton and Madison Township.

Firefighters battled the flames for around six hours, the deputy chief said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.