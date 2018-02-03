Dayton police investigating after gunshot victim show up at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating after a gunshot victim shows up at Miami Valley Hospital.

According to regional dispatch, initial reports came in of a black sedan shooting at a white vehicle on West Third Street and Infirmary Road around 4-30 this afternoon.

15 minutes later, dispatch got a call from Miami Valley Hospital saying a female shooting victim showed up in their emergency room. Her condition is unknown.

Right now, police are blocking off West Third Street from Elmhurst Road and Almond looking for clues.

No suspect information has been given.