In drug crisis hotbed, hoping for action on Trump's words

By Published:
Heroin capsules (WDTN Photo)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Some on the front lines of the opioid crisis in one of the nation’s hardest-hit states would like to hear more about President Donald Trump’s plans to fight it.

Trump is headed to Ohio on Monday but is expected to focus on the new tax overhaul.

Newtown, Ohio, Police Chief Tom Synan (SEYE’-nan) says he found Trump’s comments on opioids in his State of the Union address to be “much of the same”: strong words without strong actions.

Synan is a law enforcement representative on the Cincinnati-based Hamilton County Heroin Coalition. He wrote a column recently for The Cincinnati Enquirer calling for more urgency in the national response.

But Ohio Fraternal Order of Police leader Jay McDonald says Trump was spot-on about the scope of the problem.

