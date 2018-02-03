Neighbors, family mourn man killed by suspected intoxicated driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family members and neighbors are mourning the loss of a man struck and killed on Free Pike Friday night by a suspected intoxicated driver.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Juan Roddy was towing a car on Free Pike when he was hit.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 37-year-old Charley Strickland has been charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Neighbors and family members we spoke with said Roddy was always willing to help anyone and loved cars.

“Just a nice, friendly guy,” said one of Roddy’s neighbors.

Neighbors we spoke with said they are still in shock over the crash that happened just across the street from Roddy’s home. One woman, who declined to show her face on camera, was home at the time of the crash.

“I was in the kitchen cooking, and we heard the bam,” she said.

That’s when she and her husband recognized a pickup truck that belonged to Roddy. She said she often saw Roddy around the neighborhood working on cars and helping other neighbors.

“Everytime you would see him he was up under the hood, doing something to somebody’s car, or if you had a question about a car, he would try to help you out, anyone he could when it comes to cars,” she said. “He was all about cars ’cause he was always working on cars.”

Family members described Roddy as a compassionate father and grandfather with a great sense of humor. Originally from Mansfield, his son said, he was a self-taught mechanic. Over the years, family members told us, he used his skills with cars to help hundreds of people.

Roddy was adjusting the tow chain of a car he was towing when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

Neighbors we spoke with say they want drivers to be more careful on Free Pike.

“Drive with caution, and look out for your neighbors and your surrounding area when you drive,” one woman said.

According to family members, Roddy leaves behind his wife, three children and four grandchildren ranging in ages 1 to 15. Funeral arrangements are pending.