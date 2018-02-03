Wapakoneta woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wapakoneta woman dies in a single-vehicle crash in Auglaize County.

It happened on Interstate 75 at State Route 67 in Wapakoneta just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Jill Zwiebel was driving north on I-75 when she lost control exiting the highway at State Route 67.

Troopers say her SUV went off the ramp and flipped. Zwiebel was thrown from the vehicle.

Zwiebel was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

