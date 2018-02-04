At least 2 dead 50 hurt in South Carolina Amtrak crash

Photo: County of Lexington Twitter/WBTW

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX/WBTW) – At least two people are dead and over 50 are injured after an Amtrak train and a freight train collided in Lexington County early Sunday.

The collision happened overnight near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road.

Those injured have been taken to local hospitals, and officials confirm everyone has been removed from the trains. Dozens of law enforcement and another personnel are on the scene.

Emergency officials say a shelter has been set up at Pine Ridge Middle School for passengers. Amtrak says people with questions about passengers should call 1-800-523-9101.

The Red Cross is on the scene and is opening a reception site at Pine Ridge Middle.

