Colts player, his ride-share driver killed by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Colts linebacker and the Avon man police believe was a ride-share driver died after a suspected drunk driver hit them on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

26-year-old Edwin Jackson — who first joined the Colts in May of 2015 — and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon had pulled to the side of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson had become ill, Indiana State Police said in a release.

Police say 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales hit Jackson and Monroe just before 4 a.m. in a black Ford F-150.

One victim was thrown from crash onto the center lane of I-70. That victim was later struck by an ISP trooper who was responding to the crash.

Gonsales and was captured after attempting to flee the scene on foot. He was later transported to Marion County Jail.

It is believed that Gonsales was also driving without a license.

The crash closed all lanes for several hours for crew clean up and investigation.

The crash is the second double fatality crash of the morning, with the first happening on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Colts released the following statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Jackson’s death:

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”