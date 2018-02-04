Flames shoot from roof of apartment building

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Fire crews battle flames at an apartment building Sunday night.

Regional dispatchers tell us someone called to report the flames around 6:35 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the building at 6104 Taywood Rd.

By 6:50 p.m., flames were shooting through the roof of the building, and Dayton Power & Light was called.

Fire crews from Englewood and Clayton were on the scene, opening the ceiling and dousing the attic with water.

No word yet on what started the fire. All residents were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

 

 

