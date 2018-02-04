Flyers lose in double-overtime at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. – Josh Cunningham tallied his seventh double-double of the year with 27 points and 11 rebounds, but the Dayton Flyers fell 86-82 in double overtime to the Massachusetts Minutemen.

Trey Landers recorded career-highs of 22 points and nine rebounds, Darrell Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jalen Crutcher totaled 15 points and seven assists.

Dayton falls to 10-12 overall and 4-6 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF

Dayton trailed 35-28 at the half. The Flyers trailed 16-15 when UMass went on a 13-4 run to take control.

UMass shot 7 of 16 (44 percent) from 3-point range and led by as many as 11 midway through the first half.

Cunningham led UD with 13 first half points.

Dayton held a 19-15 advantage on the glass, with eight of them on the offensive end.

SECOND HALF

After trailing by as many as 10 in the early part of the half, the Flyers stormed back and took a 54-52 lead at the 11:07 mark.

The game was tied at 69-69 with one minute to go when Darrell Davis missed a jumper to give UD the lead.

However, on the ensuing possession UMass committed a backcourt violation and did not bring the ball past half court in time. That setup a potential game-winner from Crutcher, but his jumper came up short.

FIRST OVERTIME

UMass opened the overtime on a 4-0 run. After the two teams traded baskets, Darrell Davis tied the contest at 74-74 with a pair of free throws.

After UMass converted one of two free throws, Cunningham hit one of two as well to tie the contest at 75-75 with 1:07 to go.

The Minutemen took the lead, 77-75 after an alley-oop dunk off an inbounds play with 39 seconds on the clock. Cunningham converted two free throws to pull the Flyers back into a tie at 77-77.

A desperation three by the Minutemen missed as time expired.

SECOND OVERTIME

UMass again came out on a 4-0 run to open the overtime period.

The Flyers rallied on a pair of Cunningham buckets to tie the contest at 81-81 with 1:29 remaining.

UMass regained the lead, 84-81, off a half court 3 pointer as the shot clock expired.

On the ensuing possession, Cunningham converted only one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 84-82.

The Minutemen iced the game with a jumper with 11 seconds to play.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton lost only its second game of the year when scoring 71 or more points.

UD’s five starters scored all 82 points.

Cunningham and Darrell Davis have each scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games.

Landers has scored in double figures in five of his last seven games, while Crutcher has now scored in double figures in seven of the last nine games.

Dayton was just 5 of 22 from 3-point range, while UMass shot 12 of 26.

The Flyers drop to 1-1 in overtime games this season.

UP NEXT

Dayton returns home to host the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.