Foles catches TD pass, Eagles lead 22-12 at half

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-down trick play, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.

With 34 seconds left in the half, Foles lined up at quarterback before shifting behind the right side of the offensive line as Corey Clement took the snap. Foles paused at the line of scrimmage before running to the end zone as Burton took a reverse pitch from Clement. Burton was recruited as a quarterback at Florida.

Foles and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota are the only quarterbacks to throw and catch a touchdown in the playoffs since at least 1950.

The Eagles answered a 26-yard scoring run by James White that pulled the Patriots within three. Stephen Gostowski missed the PAT kick. Earlier, the Eagles’ Jake Elliott missed and the Eagles failed on a 2-point conversion.

White, who had three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in last year’s Super Bowl win over Atlanta, has 26 career points in the Super Bowl. That’s fourth all time behind Jerry Rice (48), Adam Vinatieri (34) and Emmitt Smith (30).

6:35 p.m.

Turns out Tom Brady’s not quite as good on the other end of a pass, and Philadelphia’s lead is growing.

Brady botched an attempted over-the-shoulder catch on a throw from receiver Danny Amendola on a trick play. The Patriots went for it on fourth-and-5 after that play, and Brady’s throw to Rob Gronkowski was knocked away by Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills.

Six plays later, LeGarrette Blount scored on a 21-yard run. The 2-point conversion pass attempt by Nick Foles fell incomplete, leaving the Eagles’ lead at 15-3.

Earlier in New England’s drive, Brandin Cooks stayed motionless on the field for about a minute after a hard blindside hit to the head from Malcolm Jenkins at the end of a 23-yard catch. It was announced that Cooks wouldn’t return.

6:08 p.m.

Nick Foles isn’t having any trouble moving the Philadelphia offense against the defending champion New England Patriots.

Foles threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead in the first quarter.

Jake Elliott missed his fifth PAT kick of the season, going wide right.

Foles was 8 of 11 for 102 yards on the first two Philadelphia possessions.

The Patriots matched the Eagles’ field goal on the opening drive. It was the first time in eight Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that New England scored in the first quarter.

___

6 p.m.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have finally scored points in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

The Patriots answered an opening field goal by the Philadelphia Eagles with Stephen Gostkowski’s 26-yarder for a 3-3 tie on New England’s first possession.

It’s the first time in eight Super Bowl appearances that the Patriots have scored in the first quarter with Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The key plays were Brady’s completions of 28 yards to Chris Hogan and 15 yards to running back James White.

Both teams drove 67 yards to their first points.

___

5:45 p.m.

A Metro Transit spokesman says 17 people were taken away after they blocked a light-rail line carrying Super Bowl ticketholders to the stadium.

Howie Padilla says no one was hurt in the protest, which blocked trains for about two hours ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. Metro Transit had buses standing by to get ticketholders to the stadium in time.

The activists said they were protesting police brutality, as well as the light-rail trains being taken over by Super Bowl spectators rather than being available to ordinary citizens.

Padilla says Metro Transit doesn’t expect the 17 activists to face charges. He says Metro Transit respects people’s right to free speech and demonstration.

___

5:44 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have settled for Jake Elliott’s 25-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead over the New England Patriots on the opening drive of the Super Bowl.

The Eagles had a first down at the 5 after Corey Clement’s 16-yard gain on a catch and run. But a penalty and two incomplete passes forced Philadelphia to settle for the field goal.

The Patriots will take over looking for their first points in the first quarter in eight Super Bowl appearances with quarterback Tom Brady.

Quarterback Nick Foles had completions of 17 yards to Alshon Jeffery and 15 yards to Torrey Smith the play after Smith had a drop on second down.