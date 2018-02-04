Foles, Eagles outshoot Patriots for 1st Super Bowl, 41-33

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ flight from last to first ended up with a Lombardi Trophy.

In a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady, the backup quarterback led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go Sunday night. Then a defense that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.

Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot’s 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.

Then Brady got his team to midfield before his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia (16-3), which went from 7-9 last season to its first NFL crown since 1960.

Foles orchestrated it with the kind of drive NFL MVP Brady, a five-time champion, is known for. It covered 75 yards on 14 plays, and had to survive a video replay because Ertz had the ball pop into the air as he crossed the goal line.

The touchdown stood — and so did thousands of green-clad Eagles fans who weren’t going to mind the frigid conditions outside US Bank Stadium once they headed out to celebrate.

The Patriots (15-4) seemed ready to take their sixth championship with Brady and coach Bill Belichick in eight Super Bowls. Brady threw for a game-record 505 yards and three TDs, hitting Rob Gronkowski for 4 yards. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point gave New England its first lead, 33-32.

Then Foles made them forget Carson Wentz — and least for now — with the gutsiest drive of his life.

Super Bowl LII View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fans at a Boston bar react after the New England Patriots scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots fans react as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots fans react as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Fans at a Boston bar watch during the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Philadelphia Eagles' Kenjon Barner celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) New England Patriots' Tom Brady sits on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaves the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) and tight end Trey Burton (88) celebrate after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) walks on the field after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates with quarterback Nick Foles after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles, left, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, celebrates with Carson Wentz after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick runs off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Fans at a Boston bar react after the New England Patriots scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, hugs Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) New England Patriots' Johnson Bademosi (29) and Nate Solder walk off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)