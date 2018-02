MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A malfunctioning dryer is to blame for an apartment fire in Miami Township.

Crews were called to a building on Eastbrook Drive just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday on reports of a fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from one unit.

Officials say the dryer caught fire causing some damage.

Firefighters were able to contain it to the laundry room.

The battalion chief says the resident will be put up in a local hotel for the time being.