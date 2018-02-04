Raiders pound Penguins in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss at Cleveland State Thursday night to pick up a big win 83-57 at Youngstown State Saturday night behind the efforts of four Raiders scoring in double figures.

Cole Gentry led the way with 21 points with three threes and Jaylon Hall hit four field goals and seven free throws for 16 points. Youngstown native Mark Hughes had five threes for 15 points in his homecoming and freshman Loudon Love came one rebound from another double-double with 14 points and nine boards.

Wright State is now 18-7, 10-2 while the Penguins drop to 6-19, 4-8.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Penguins owned the first four minutes as they jumped to a 9-2 lead.

The final 15 minutes belonged to the Raiders as they outscored YSU 38-16 for the remainder of the half, including 24-6 after the 9-2 lead.

WSU led 40-25 at the buzzer.

The Raiders shot 52% from the field, connecting on 15 of 29 shots with four threes made.

Wright State won the first half boards 20-15.

Love had 10 points and five rebounds with seven points for Jaylon Hall and Cole Gentry.

Grant Benzinger and Mark Hughes each added six points.

Second Half Highlights

Gentry collected 14 points in the second half, and Mark Hughes hit three threes for nine points. Hall also had nine points.

The Raiders shot 64% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

YSU was held to just 28% in the final 20 minutes.

The Penguins came within 14 points midway through the half, but the Raiders answered with strong defense.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Tye Wilburn played a pivotal role with four points, five assists and two steals in 15 minutes off the bench.

Parker Ernsthausen had seven points, and Grant Benzinger finished with six points and nine rebounds.

The Raiders shot 56.9% from the field, the highest since shooting 64.8% against Ohio Valley.

WSU’s bench outscored YSU’s bench 20-12, and the Raiders were effective in the paint 34-30.

POST-GAME REACTION

“Obviously, I am proud the way they responded to the loss but either way I am proud that they give everything they got, and we were really good defensively tonight especially against these guys. After the first four minutes, we came on strong and played well.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

“Coach just says be aggressive but patient, and the baskets will come.”

–Tye Wilburn

NEXT UP

The Raiders come home where they will play four of the final six regular-season games, including the next four.

First up is a 7:30 game against Green Bay Thursday night, the Milwaukee comes to town for a 7 pm game Saturday.

Milwaukee (13-13, 6-7) defeated Green Bay (10-16, 5-8) Saturday afternoon 76-58.