Rain snow mix today with wet or slick roads

A rain snow mix has been ongoing across the Miami Valley this morning. Roadways are wet and will have slick spots. Due to more rain, snowfall amounts have been lowered. Many locations will pick up to an inch of snow. Some locations north may see as much as 2 inches. A strong cold front will push into the Ohio Valley this evening. As the front passes there will be a burst of snow showers and temperatures will turn sharply colder overnight. Throughout the day winds will be gusty and give us wind chills in the 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain & snow, accumulating around an inch with some locally around 2 inches mainly north. Gusty winds this morning. High 38

TONIGHT: Turning much colder. Evening snow showers. Low 14

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Cold. High 27

A weak area of high pressure will give us some sunshine on Monday. Monday night, another system will bring in a few snow showers through Tuesday morning. Overall, the week will see an active weather pattern with the chance of precipitation every couple of days.