DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting is under investigation in Dayton.

According to regional dispatch, crews were called to the 1000 block of Lenita Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday reports of a shooting.

Dispatch confirmed that a person with a gunshot wound showed up in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital. No word on their condition. The two incidents are believed to be related.

Police are searching for a suspect and motive.