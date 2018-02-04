Super Bowl Sunday impacting local businesses

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – While the big game is being played in Minnesota, bars and restaurants across the Miami Valley are filling up with fans watching the game.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Beavercreek is expecting to rake in around $20,000 Sunday. General Manager Greg Saul says it’s the busiest night of the year for carry-out orders.

‘We have about 35 team members working and at least ten of those are working, specifically doing take-out in some aspect, said Saul.

Xenia resident and Philadelphia Eagles fan Russell Stein called his order in on Friday.

“This is my third time ordering take-out like this. It’s always crazy,” said Stein.

Wait times got up to around 35 minutes for take-out orders.