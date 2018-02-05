1 person injured in Vandalia gun range

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured at a gun range in Vandalia

Police received a call around 5:35 p.m. about a person who suffered a gunshot wound inside the Vandalia Range and Armory

Police are still investigating this case as little information about this incident was given.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news