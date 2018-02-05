19-year-old gets 18 years in prison for teen’s death by stray bullet

By Published:
Jason Tidwell

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Dayton teen was sentenced in a Montgomery County courtroom Monday.

Jason Tidwell was convicted and sentenced in Monday to 18 years in prison for his role in three criminal cases, one including the shooting death of 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger on July 5, 2017.

READ MORE: 18-year-old will face more charges in shooting death case

Kronenberger was sitting inside her Morse Avenue home and was killed by a stray bullet from outside when police say Tidwell began fighting with another man and shots were fired.

The court found Tidwell guilty on several charges:

  • One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon
  • One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
  • One count of Tampering With Evidence
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability
  • One count of Aggravated Possession Drugs
  • One count of Attempt to Commit Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse Onto the
  • Grounds of a Detention Facility

The conveyance charge stems from Tidwell’s attempt to have someone bring illegal drugs into the Montgomery County Jail while he was in custody, according to Prosecutors.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday Tidwell was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison, including one year for the revocation of his probation from an earlier case.

