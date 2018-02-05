Draw down of American forces begins in Iraq after the defeat of ISIS

By Published:
FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division fire artillery in support of Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State militants from their base east of Mosul. Western contractors at a U.S.-led coalition base in Iraq say American troops have started to drawdown from the country following the defeat of the Islamic State group. They say U.S. soldiers, weapons and equipment are being transported out of Iraq to Afghanistan. The contractors say dozens of American soldiers have left on daily flights over the past week. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi government spokesman has confirmed to The Associated Press that the drawdown of American forces from Iraq has begun following Baghdad’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State group.

Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi says “the battle against Daesh has ended and so the level of the American presence will be reduced.” Daesh is the Arabic language acronym for IS.

Al-Hadithi stressed the drawdown is still in its early stages and at present does not mark the beginning of a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces. He spoke to the AP on Monday afternoon in Baghdad.

The United States first launched airstrikes against IS in Iraq in August 2014 and in the following years closely backed key Iraqi military victories, including the retaking of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s