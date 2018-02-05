Lottery drawing opens for State of the State Address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – You could be chosen to attended Ohio Governor John Kasich speak at a university in Ohio through a drawing.

Ohioans can enter their names into a lottery drawing starting Monday, February 5 until Friday, February 23 at noon to have a chance to see Gov. John Kasich deliver his State of the State Address.

People who are selected at random will be notified by email on February 28 with two tickets to the speech.

The address will take place at the Fritsche Theater at Otterbein Unversity Tuesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the chance to see Gov. John Kasich at the State of the State Address.

In previous years, Gov. Kasich gave his address in Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington, Marietta and Sandusky.

