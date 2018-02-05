Miami Valley to see snowy and icy road conditions until Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cold temperatures and snow throughout the Miami Valley make for messy road conditions for the next three days.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the next system will be moving through which is the next chance for snow in our area.

Jamie also says more light snow will accumulate in the Miami Valley with icy road conditions Monday night and we could see between one to three inches of snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

