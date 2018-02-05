OSP: Vehicle loses control, hits two semis on I-75

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving an SUV and two semis slowed traffic on I-75 in Vandalia.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of the I-70 interchange.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an SUV lost control while going south on I-75.

The SUV spun out, hit a wall, bounced back onto I-75 and went underneath a semi.

According to OSP, the SUV slid underneath the semi, damaging the truck’s brake lines. The SUV then hit another semi before ending up on the right side of the interstate.

The first semi jack-knifed and came to a stop on the right side of the shoulder. The other semi pulled over on the right shoulder as well.

OSP says no one was hurt in the crash.

No lanes of I-75 were blocked because of the crash, but traffic was moving slow at the scene of the accident.

