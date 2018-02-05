Police: Off-duty officer shoots armed suspect in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS has confirmed one person has been shot by a police officer in Miamisburg.

Miami Township Police Detective Sergeant Paul Nienhaus told 2 NEWS a robbery call was placed around 2:20 pm Monday from the Shell gas station at Byers Road and SR-725.

Nienhaus said the suspect left the gas station in a car he allegedly stole from Dayton. The car broke down on SR-725 less than a block from the gas station. The suspect then got out of the car and pointed a handgun at other cars trying to hijack one of them, according to the Sergeant.

An off-duty officer from Miami Township Police was nearby and saw what was happening. The officer, who has not been identified, told the suspect to drop the gun. The unidentified suspect pointed the gun at the officer and the officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect has at least one injury to the arm and was able to walk to the ambulance under his own power. The suspect was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

Bienbhaus said the Miami Township Police Department is proud of their officer’s quick action. The officer was taken to Sycamore Hospital as a precaution, which Neinhaus says is standard procedure after a shooting involving an officer.

Police roped off an area at the bottom of the off-ramp from I-75 south at SR-725 for an incident. The incident began just before 2:30 pm Monday. The ramp from the southbound side of I-75 to SR-725 is also closed. SR-725 running under I-75 is also closed.

The case is being investigated by the Miamisburg Police Department.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we are working to learn more about this incident. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news