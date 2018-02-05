President, First Lady visiting Ohio Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ohio Monday afternoon.

The President will tour Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash. Sheffer Corporation is a cylinder manufacturing plant.

The First Lady will visit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She’ll get a briefing on the opioid crisis and take part in a listening session with teenage girls.

This will be President Trump’s first visit to Cincinnati since June, 2017 when he gave a speech on infrastructure improvements.

