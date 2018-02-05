President, First Lady visiting Ohio Monday

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, to travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, in Hawaii. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ohio Monday afternoon.

The President will tour Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash. Sheffer Corporation is a cylinder manufacturing plant.

The First Lady will visit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She’ll get a briefing on the opioid crisis and take part in a listening session with teenage girls.

This will be President Trump’s first visit to Cincinnati since June, 2017 when he gave a speech on infrastructure improvements.

