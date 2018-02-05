President Trump supporters welcome his arrival in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Air Force One touched down at the Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport Monday afternoon to loud cheers.

It was a short trip for President Donald Trump and FIrst Lady Melania Trump.

Air Force One arrived around 1:30pm, and then it was a 30 minute drive fro the president to Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash – a company that makes hydraulic equipment.

Dozens of supporters cheered the president’s arrival at Lunken Airport chanting “Trump” and “USA”.

The President took time to shake hands and sign autographs before leaving for Blue Ash.

“I think it’s great to get Ohio folks involved in his agenda,” supporter John Mitchell said.

Another supporter, Michel Weisenberg added: “This is my first time [meeting Trump] and I’m so excited.”

At Sheffer Corporation, the President highlighted the benefits of the republican’s new tax plan – boasting big bonuses for American workers and a boost for the economy.

“It is the biggest tax cut in American history and at the heart of the plan is tremendous relief for working families and small businesses,” Trump said.

The First Lady, meanwhile, paid a visit to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she met with doctors, nurses, staff, and of course the children who are patients, there.

The focus of that trip: the state’s opioid epidemic.

Air Force One left around 3:30pm.