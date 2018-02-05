Study: Chemical used in McDonald’s french fries could cure baldness

WTNH Published: Updated:
French fries are pictured in a McDonald?s fast food restaurant on Friday, Sept. 14, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Miguel Villagran)

(WTNH) — Japanese scientists say that a possible cure for baldness may lie within a chemical used in McDonald’s french fries.

Researchers at Yokohama National University experimented with a new method to regrow hair on mice using the chemical Dimethylpolysiloxane; which is a silicone additive in McDonald’s fries that is used to stop cooking oil from frothing over. Scientists believe from their preliminary tests on mice that the process will be successful when transferred to human skin cells.

The study outlines that Yokohama University scientists have developed a method for mass preparation of cellular aggregates, also known as ‘hair follicle germs (HFGs)’, that may lead to a new treatment for hair loss.

“The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for culture vessel,” says the corresponding author Junji Fukuda, Professor, Yokohama National University. “We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well.”

The new technique yielded 5,000 HFGs simultaneously. The research team then seeded the prepared HFGs from an HFG chip, a fabricated, approximately 300-microwell array, onto the mouse’s body.

“These self-sorted hair follicle germs were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon injection into the backs of nude mice,” Fukuda said.

If successful on human skin cells, this process could revolutionize the hair loss treatment industry, a multi-billion dollar business.

McDonald’s has yet to comment on the release of the study.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s