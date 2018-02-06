Mont. County Sheriff’s Deputies familiar with scene of 2-vehicle crash


A 2-vehicle crash on W. Third St. in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says he’s familiar with the scene of a 2-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of W. Third Street (U.S. 35).

Deputies say a car was going east on W. Third St. when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV nearly head-on going west. Authorities shut down W. Third St. in both directions from S. Union Road to Bear Creek Church due to the crash.

Jefferson Township Crash

According to Deputies, the women driving the two vehicles were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. A Deputy says fire crews had to cut the door off the SUV involved in the crash to remove the woman from that vehicle.

Deputies say this stretch of W. Third St. has been the scene of serious crashes in the past, including several fatal crashes. According to the Deputy, the main causes of crashes in this area has been the two-lane road with county road speeds.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

