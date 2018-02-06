Ashland University offering $4,000 yearly scholarship for video game players

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Gamers compete in PC gaming at the 'Nvidia' booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ASHLAND, OH (WCMH) — Good at the video game Overwatch? How about League of Legends? If so, it could pave a way for a $4,000 scholarship to Ashland University.

Ashland University announced it will begin competing in intercollegiate esports events starting next fall.

The university is offering those who qualify scholarships of up to $4,000 per year to compete in the events.

“This esports program is for anyone with a passion for video games and a desire to pursue this at a higher level while receiving a quality private education,” said Al King, director of athletics at AU. “Adding esports puts us in a select group of schools. I’ve heard this described as, ‘blazing a new trail,’ and that’s accurate. We’re offering something unique that interests a growing population. It’s a constant learning experience for all of us involved. There’s a level of excitement associated with that.”

The university says it is making plans to create an esports arena on the first floor of the Ashland University Library, a location that will house an area for practice and competition.

According to King, AU will feature varsity and junior varsity teams and will begin intercollegiate play in the games of League of Legends and Overwatch. The University will also explore the possibility of playing other titles based on the demand of prospective student-athletes.

