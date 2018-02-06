Dayton man arrested after marijuana, cocaine, guns and money found in home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police arrested a man after they found more than 120 pounds of marijuana, 3.88 pounds of cocaine and other items inside a home.

Police arrived at a house in the 1460 block of Tampa Avenue in Dayton where they arrested Quenton Walker and found the marijuana, cocaine, more than $101,400 and two semi-automatic guns.

Walker is currently in the Montgomery County Jail facing drug trafficking and possession charges.

