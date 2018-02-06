Dayton man found guilty in Middletown homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday the Montgomery County jury found a Dayton man guilty for the kidnapping and shooting death of Brittany Russell.
According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Brittany Russell was found inside of her car fatally shot with her 6-month-old who was alive sitting inside the vehicle February 10, 2016.
Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Carr was arrested March 14, 2017 and later on April 11 the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Carr on:
- One count Aggravated Murder
- Three counts Murder
- Two counts Kidnapping
- Two counts Felonious Assault
- Two counts Tampering With Evidence
- One count Having Weapons While Under Disability (prior drug conviction)
- One count of Possession of Heroin
- One count Endangering Children
Carr’s sentencing is schecduled for February 21.