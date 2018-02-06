Dayton man found guilty in Middletown homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday the Montgomery County jury found a Dayton man guilty for the kidnapping and shooting death of Brittany Russell.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Brittany Russell was found inside of her car fatally shot with her 6-month-old who was alive sitting inside the vehicle February 10, 2016.

Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Carr was arrested March 14, 2017 and later on April 11 the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Carr on:

One count Aggravated Murder

Three counts Murder

Two counts Kidnapping

Two counts Felonious Assault

Two counts Tampering With Evidence

One count Having Weapons While Under Disability (prior drug conviction)

One count of Possession of Heroin

One count Endangering Children

Carr’s sentencing is schecduled for February 21.