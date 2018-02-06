Dayton man gets more than 7 years in prison for child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced in federal court Monday for distributing child pornography.

Chad Basney, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to seven and a half years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for using an instant messaging mobile app to exchange child pornography.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Basney exchanged eight image files and six video files with one particular user of the same app. Basney had other conversations with multiple users. During these conversations, he asked for nude images of the minors and explicitly stated the sexual acts he would like to perform on the female minors, including children as young as six years old.

Investigators charged and arrested Basney after receiving a tip from investigators in another state that Basney was involved in distributing child pornography.

“Each of the images and videos were created when an actual child was sexually assaulted and/or made to pose in a sexually-explicit manner for photographs,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said. “For victims of child pornography, the abuse never ends.”

