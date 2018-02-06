Investigators: heater could be cause of Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators say a heater may have been the cause of a house fire in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at a house in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, near Linden Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a patrol car investigating smoke in the area called in the fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Fire officials say a heater was left on to that frozen pipes in the kitchen of the house. Investigators believe the heater could be the cause of the fire.

Authorities say no one was home when the fire started and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called to help people displaced by the fire.

