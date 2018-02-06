Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott name their baby girl ‘Stormi’

Published:
In this combination photo, TV personality Kylie Jenner, left, attends Harper's Bazaar Icons celebration on Sept. 9, 2016, in New York and rapper Travis Scott performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. In an Instagram post Sunday, Feb. 4, Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl born Thursday. It's the first child for the 20-year-old reality star and the 25-year-old rapper. Jenner and Travis Scott said Tuesday their baby girl is named Stormi. (Photos by Andy Kropa, left, and John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have named their baby girl Stormi.

Jenner posted the name on Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of the baby’s tiny hand grasping her pink-polished thumb. The post was viewed more than 129,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

Jenner says she opted to be private and stress-free while preparing for the “role of a lifetime.”

Stormi was born Feb. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She kept largely out of public view during her pregnancy.

In a social media post, she says that pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience” and that she will “miss it.”

