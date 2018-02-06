More snow is on the way for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Miami Valley from 7:00 pm Tuesday through 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we will see lots of clouds and little SundayTuesday afternoon – and it will be cold.

Snow returns to the area Tuesday night and will accumulate through the Wednesday morning commute so you will want to start your morning routine early.

Jamie says the snow will continue to fall through noon and we could see 2 to 4 inches on the ground by then. It will be breezy and cold as well.

Thursday will be cold as well.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.