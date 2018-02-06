More snow is on the way for Miami Valley

By and Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Miami Valley from 7:00 pm Tuesday through 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we will see lots of clouds and little SundayTuesday afternoon – and it will be cold.

Snow returns to the area Tuesday night and will accumulate through the Wednesday morning commute so you will want to start your morning routine early.

Jamie says the snow will continue to fall through noon and we could see 2 to 4 inches on the ground by then. It will be breezy and cold as well.

Thursday will be cold as well.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s