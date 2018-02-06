Person escapes from fire at Fairborn townhouse

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A person escaped unharmed from a fire at a townhouse in Fairborn.

Fire officials say crews responded to a fire call in the one thousand block of Stoneybrook Trail, near Armstrong Road, just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a townhouse on fire.

Fire officials say someone in one of the townhouses saw the fire and called 911. That person got out safely.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire before it could spread to other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

