Philly Super Bowl parade plans to include dramatic surprises

By Published:
Philadelphia Eagles stand atop a news van while waiting for the team to deplane Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route.

The news conference got underway Tuesday around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

Players and team officials will parade up Broad Street from near the team’s stadium to City Hall and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urges revelers to celebrate with passion and pride. He called troublemakers on Sunday night “the knuckle head contingent” and pointed out most fans were peaceful.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s