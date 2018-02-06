Police need help identifying man with stolen charge cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police need help finding this man who is suspected of using two stolen credit or debit cards from one person at several places January 16 and 17.

Police say the surveillance video captured the man using the cards at the three different places in between the 1400 to 1900 block of North Main Street: Marathon station, Sugar’s and Shop N’ Save.

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

