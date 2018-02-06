Police urge caution ahead of morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With snow expected to arrive just ahead of Wednesday’s morning commute, State Police say drivers need to be extra careful.

Centerville resident Robert Gay admitted he is not looking forward to his drive to work.

“I just want to be careful and take it slow,” he said. “But I hope it doesn’t sleet and get as bad as they say it is tonight.”

“The roads can get slick, and people can get stuck,” said Odis Shine, Dayton resident. “So it can get very scary.”

That’s why State Police say it’s important to slow down.

“People are in a hurry to get nowhere,” said Sgt. Frank Simmons, Jr. of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Speed is always a factor in inclement weather accidents.”

Going too fast and following too closely are two of the biggest mistakes drivers should avoid during winter weather, Sgt. Simmons said. It’s also important not to make drastic movements with your vehicle, he added.

“Nice, smooth inputs to your steering wheel, your braking, acceleration, so on and so forth,” he explained. “Avoid wheel spinning. Avoid turning your car too sharply to where you’ll spin out.”

Sgt. Simmons urges drivers to look out for plow trucks and first responders and give them plenty of room.

“State law requires everyone to move over to an adjacent, opposite lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle,” he said. “If you’re unable to do that in a safe way, you are to slow down.”

Simmons recommends being patient and taking your time on the roads.

Robert Gay said that’s why he plans to give himself an extra half hour to get to work.

“Start my car early,” he said. “And just take my time.”