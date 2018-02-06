Reds beat Suarez in salary arbitration

Associated Press Published:

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds won their salary arbitration case against infielder Eugenio Suarez, who gets a raise from $595,000 to $3.75 million rather than his request for $4.2 million.

Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Jeanne Wood and James Darby made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

Suarez has been Cincinnati’s starting third baseman the past two years after switching from shortstop. He .260 last season and set career highs with 26 homers and 82 RBIs on a team that finished last in the NL Central at 68-94.

Players are 5-3 in cases decided thus far.

