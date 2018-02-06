Trump: “I’d love to see a shutdown”

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he’d “love to see a shutdown” if Congressional Democrats don’t support his immigration and border security proposals.

“If we don’t change the legislation, get rid of these loopholes where killers come into our country and continue to kill … if we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown. We’ll do a shutdown, and it’s worth it for our country,” the president said at a White House roundtable focusin on immigration issues.

“I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of,” he added. “And if we have to shut it down because the Democrats don’t want safety — and unrelated but still related, they don’t want to take care of our military — then shut it down. We’ll go with another shutdown.”

The White House later said that President Trump wasn’t advocating a shutdown.

The House is currently considering another short term spending bill, and Democrats say they have no desire to force another shutdown, just weeks after the last.

Still, many are clearly frustrated.

“I’ve been on student councils that plan farther than three to four weeks out, and it’s time the government starts doing that too,” said California’s Rep. Eric Swalwell.

