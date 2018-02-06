WATCH: DPS facilities task force tours elementary school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are 9 schools in the Dayton Public Schools system that have less than 45 percent enrollment.

DPS is attempting to “Right-Size” the district within the year.

Tuesday, district officials and facilities task force members were lead by acting superintendent, Elizabeth Lolli, in a tour of Valerie Elementary school.

DPS planned on showing the task force more buildings, but an injunction was filed by an activist against the city, meaning a portion of the tour group had to disband from the entire group.

The activist wants video access to the tours, while DPS wants to protect their students.

No cameras were allowed in Valerie Elementary, but 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald was among the media that joined the DPS facilities task force for their tour.

Valerie was built in the 1960’s and is at capacity. As the group toured the school, a DPS official explained how Valerie does not have a cafeteria space and the gym doubles as both a PE and eating space.

There are also serious plumbing issues that need to be addressed.

“It’s one of our school’s that because of the physical structure, it causes issues for the district,” said Lolli.

Less than five minutes from Valerie is Meadowdale Elementary. DPS says there are 12 “empty” rooms and the school is newer than Valerie.

Meadowdale High School is right next to the elementary school. Enrollment at the high school is under 50 percent.

DPS handed out data that showed where students lived (dots on a map scatter-plot) in comparison to where they went to school. DPS says they will have the data available on their website.

For example (see video at the top of the article) many students that go to Stivers High School actually live closer to Meadowdale High School.

“We want to make sure that the buildings are filled to 70 percent capacity. That’s not 100 percent. We don’t want to overload our classrooms,” said Lolli.

The task force is expected to meet again on March 6th. Public meetings have been planned but the exact dates are not yet available.

