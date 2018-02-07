Dayton Children’s Hospital hosts job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local hospital has several positions open and encourage any who is interested in these jobs to apply.
Dayton Children’s Hospital has a list of open positions which include nurses, social workers, housekeeping and security officers.
You can view the list of available jobs below:
- Nurses
- Clinical support
- Clerical support
- Med tech/lab tech
- Rad tech/MRI/ultrasound
- Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians
- Security officers
- Information systems/ClS roles
- Housekeeping
- Dietary
- Social workers
- Physical therapists/occupational therapists/speech therapists
The job fair will take place at the UD Marriott from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
To apply for open positions at Dayton Children’s Hospital, click here.
