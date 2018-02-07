Dayton Children’s Hospital hosts job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local hospital has several positions open and encourage any who is interested in these jobs to apply.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has a list of open positions which include nurses, social workers, housekeeping and security officers.

You can view the list of available jobs below:

Nurses

Clinical support

Clerical support

Med tech/lab tech

Rad tech/MRI/ultrasound

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Security officers

Information systems/ClS roles

Housekeeping

Dietary

Social workers

Physical therapists/occupational therapists/speech therapists

The job fair will take place at the UD Marriott from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

To apply for open positions at Dayton Children’s Hospital, click here.

