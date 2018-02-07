Dayton Police say weather likely cause of downtown crash

By Published:
A 2-vehicle crash on the Monument Ave. Bridge in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police say weather was likely the cause of an early morning crash in downtown Dayton.

A 2-vehicle crash on the Monument Ave. Bridge in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the East Monument Avenue bridge near North Findlay Street.

Police say a car and SUV collided. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals.

One was transported to Grandview Medical Center and the other was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not release either driver’s condition.

The right lane of East Monument Avenue was closed while police worked to clear the scene. Traffic was able to pass on the bridge in the left lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s