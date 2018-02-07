Dayton Police say weather likely cause of downtown crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police say weather was likely the cause of an early morning crash in downtown Dayton.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the East Monument Avenue bridge near North Findlay Street.

Police say a car and SUV collided. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals.

One was transported to Grandview Medical Center and the other was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not release either driver’s condition.

The right lane of East Monument Avenue was closed while police worked to clear the scene. Traffic was able to pass on the bridge in the left lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.