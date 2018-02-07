Dayton soars over Duquesne 86-73

DAYTON, Ohio – Josh Cunningham recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the year as Dayton cruised past Duquesne, 86-73.

Dayton improves to 11-12 overall and 5-6 in the Atlantic 10.

Jordan Davis and Trey Landers both had standout games. Davis had 18 points with four steals, while Landers had 12 points and nine assists. Darrell Davis also added 20 points for the Flyers.

FIRST HALF

•Both teams struggled to score early with a 7-7 deadlock after six minutes of play.

•With five minutes remaining in the first half Josh Cunningham and Trey Landers brought the stadium to their feet with back to back dunks to give Dayton a four-point lead.

•The Flyers were deadly from behind the arc knocking down 4-of-7 in the first half.

•Josh Cunningham lead Dayton with eight points in the first half including three dunks.

•Dayton and Duquesne finished the half with identical field goals, both shooting 11-for-24, the difference being Dayton’s three free throws.

•Dayton lead 29-26 at the half.

SECOND HALF

•Dayton burst into the second half with a 15-5 run to take a commanding 13-point lead with the score of 44-31.

•The Flyers continued their dominance going on another big run of 10-3 to bring their lead to 20 their largest of the night for a score of 54-34.

•UD was locked in shooting 20-24 from the field and dropping 59 points, more than double their 29 points in the first half.

•The Flyers held the lead for the entire second half.

•Dayton closed out the game making seven straight shots.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Dayton shot 83.3% (20-24) from the field, second best in school history – behind 86.4% from the field on March 1, 1986 against Southern.

•The 83.3% was a school record for marksmanship in the second half.

•Josh Cunningham and Darrell Davis have each scored in double figures in 12 straight games.

•With 14 minutes remaining Darryl Davis hit a fast-break three for his 903rd career point with the Flyers, passing head coach Anthony Grant for 61st on UD’s all-time scoring list.

•Dayton’s long-range game was a huge factor, the Flyers converted 8-of-14 from three.

•Passes were on point for the Flyers with 25 assists compared to only 13 turnovers.

•UD had 17 assists on 20 makes in the second half.

•Jordan and Darryl Davis were deadly from deep converting 4-of-5 and 2-of-3 respectively.

•Josh Cunningham registered his eighth double-double of the year and second in a row with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

•The Flyers will travel to Richmond, Virginia to take on A-10 rival VCU on Saturday, Feb. 10th at 6 p.m. ET.