Erica Baker’s disappearance is still a mystery 19 years later

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A girl’s case in the Miami Valley is still unsolved after 19 years since her disappearance.

She was last seen walking her dog near the Kettering Recreational Center on February 7, 1999.

Police and investigators are still looking for her to this day. She would now be in her mid 20’s.

The Kettering Police Department posted about Erica’s disappearance on their Facebook page and they say the will continue to work on this case until she is found.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Erica Baker you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and could receive a large cash reward.

